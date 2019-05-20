EN
    08:29, 20 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan bags second gold medal at Thailand Open Track & Field Championships

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yelizaveta Matveyeva secured a gold medal at Thailand Open Track & Field Championships 2019, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Jumping 1.83 m in the high jump event, the athlete proved to be the best. This result is her personal record.

    Thus, the Kazakhstan team has already won two gold medals. Previously, Mariya Ovchinnikova struck gold in the triple jump.

