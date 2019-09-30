EN
    12:00, 30 September 2019

    Kazakhstan bags silver at 10th Asian Age Group Championships 2019

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 10th Asian Age Group Championships 2019 kicked off on September 24 in Bengaluru, India, to run through October 2, Olympic.kz reports.

    It is being held under the auspices of the Asia Swimming Federation (AASF).

    Kazakh youth won the silver medals giving way to Japan. Iranian water polo players rounded out the top three finalists.

    The women’s team of Kazakhstan won the bronze medals. The Japanese team was the best in the final, followed by Uzbek players.

