NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Zakir Safiullin picked the silver medal on the final day of the Asian Boxing Championships 2019 underway in Bangkok.

In the men's 60kg final bout Safiullin lost to Mongolia's Tsendbaatar Erdenebat. Thus, Safiullin added the fourth medal to the country's tally, the National Olympic Committee's press service informs.