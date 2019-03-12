Kazakhstan bags third gold medal at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Having lifted 309 kg (134 kg in the snatch and 175 kg in the clean and jerk), Sapi Yessengeldy (U81kg weight division) has won another gold medal for Kazakhstan at the International Weightlifting Federation Youth World Championships in Las Vegas, U.S., Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

It should be mentioned that the tournament is held from 8th through 15th March. More than 200 athletes aged 13 to 17 from 50 countries are participating there. 5 athletes defend the honor of Kazakhstan at the championships.

It has been the third gold medal gained by Kazakh athletes there. 16-year-old Sairamkez Akmolda (61kg weight division) won a gold medal for Kazakhstan by lifting 257 kg (112 kg in the snatch and 145 kg in the clean and jerk).

Also, in the 67 kg weight class, Saikhan Taisuyev lifted 288 kilograms (127 kg in the snatch and 161 kg in the clean and jerk). Besides, Taisuyev set a new world clean and jerk record in his age category, and also equaled the world record in the total lift.