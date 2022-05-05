EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:11, 05 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Bahrain FMs confirm readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

    During the conversation, the parties exchanged congratulations on the holiday of Eid al Fitr and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The sides confirmed readiness to deepen cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres.

    The Ministers also discussed issues of multilateral cooperation and agreed to exchange support.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!