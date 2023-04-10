Kazakhstan bans exports of some oil products

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has imposed an export ban for jet fuel, diesel fuel, and bitumen oil, and so on until end-2024, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The country has banned exports of light distillates, jet fuel, diesel, gas oils, toluene, xylenes, and bitumen oil beyond the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union until the end of the next year, the Kazakh energy minister’s order says.

The order takes effect in 10 days since its official publication.