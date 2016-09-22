Kazakhstan bans sturgeon fishing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov banned sturgeon fishing in all the regions of the country, Agriculture Ministry said Sept. 21, trend.az reports.

This measure is aimed at combating the illegal fish trade. In order to combat the illegal fish trade, the Ministry of Agriculture plans to introduce a new automated information system which will monitor the fish and fish products trade.



Moreover, the Agriculture Ministry plans to increase the capacity of existing sturgeon hatcheries from 7 million to 12 million of juvenile sturgeons per year.



Source: Trend