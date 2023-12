NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The capital of Kazakhstan is hosting today Kazakhstan Barysy 2019 tournament in Qazaq Kuresi.

The competitions are broadcast live on Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels.



35 paluans (wrestlers) from various regions of the republic are competing at the event.



The prize fund of this year's event is 25mn tenge, champion's belt and Taituyak gold trophy.