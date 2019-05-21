EN
    12:57, 21 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan basketball team beat Turkmenistan in U16 Asian Championship qualifier

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - FIBA U16 Asian Championship qualifying tournament has started in Taraz. In the first qualifying match, Kazakhstan outplayed Turkmenistan, Kazinform reports with reference to Olympic.kz.

    In the first match of the qualifying tournament, the Kazakh basketball players defeated the opponents with the score of 97-41.

    It should be mentioned that in the second match, Kazakhstan will face off Kyrgyzstan.

