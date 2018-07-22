Kazakhstan beach soccer team beats Greece

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan team scored four unanswered goals in a 2018 Euro Beach Soccer League match against Greece, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In Stage 3 match, the Kazakh beach soccer team defeated the Greek opponents by scoring 4-0. The goals were scored Dmitriy Perevertov, Igor Demeshko, Vitaliy Tulpa, and Bayanbek Muralinov.

The Kazakhstan national team will play against Lithuania in the last match of the group stage on July 22