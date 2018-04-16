Kazakhstan beat Italy ahead of 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan stunned Italy 4:2 in a test match ahead of the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Budapest, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Although the Italian squad managed to open the score, Kazakhstan tied it in less than three minutes.



In the second stanza, the Kazakh hockey players scored three goals in four minutes. Markelov netted two pucks and Mikhailis scored one.



It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan will face off with Italy in Division I Group A at the world championship in Budapest, Hungary on April 22-28.