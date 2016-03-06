Kazakhstan beat Serbia at Davis Cup in doubles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national tennis teams of Serbia and Kazakhstan faced each other at the Davis Cup. After the third match in doubles Kazakhstan was up 2:1, Sports.kz informs.

Novak Djokovic and Nenad Zimonjić represented Serbia and Andrei Golubev and Alexander Nedovesov represented Kazakhstan in the third match of the Davis Cup. Kazakhstani tennis players were able to win in three sets - 6:3, 7:6, 7:5.

Tomorrow Mikhail Kukushkin will play against the world's No. 1, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Nedovesov is set to play against Serbian Viktor Troicki.