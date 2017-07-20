Kazakhstan beats Canada in water polo at World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani water polo players beat the national team of Canada at the FINA World Championships, Water Sports Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

In the match of the group stage at the FINA World Championship in Budapest, Kazakh men's water polo team snatched the victory from Canadians 10:9.

Men's water polo. Group A. Kazakhstan-Canada-10:9 (2:2, 3:3, 2:3, 3:1).

On July 21 Kazakhstan will meet Montenegro.

Also at the FINA World Championships on the Lake Balaton in open water swimming at a distance of 5 km Ksenia Romanchuk and Nina Rakhimova finished 30 (1:02:00.30, +02:53.30) and 54 (1:09: 28.70, +10:21.70) respectively. The synchronized swimming team was 15th in the free preliminary.