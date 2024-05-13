EN
    08:28, 13 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan beats Croatia in Socca EuroCup-2024 final, wins champion's title for 2nd consecutive year

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    On May 12, Kazakhstan’s national team defeated Croatia in the final of Socca EuroCup-2024 international tournament in Chișinău , Moldova, Kazinform News Agency learned from Sports.kz.

    The match ended with Kazakhstan’s win with the score 3:0. Abai Yelemessov and Bekruz Pishkar scored goals twice – in the 2nd and 15th minute of the first half. The third goal was scored by Talgat Utepbergenov in the 39 minute of the second half.

    This became Kazakhstan's second consecutive win at the Socca EuroCup tournament. Last year, the national team defeated Romania in the final event. 

     

