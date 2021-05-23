EN
    10:33, 23 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan beats hosts in penalty shootout at 2021 IHWC in Latvia

    RIGA. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan defeated hosts Latvia 3:2 to win their first match of the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The first period was goalless. It was Kaspars Daugavins of Latvia who put the hosts on the scoreboard in the 28th minute of the match. Several minutes later Alexander Shin of the Kazakh squad tied the score 1:1.

    Latvian Rihards Bukarts gave his team a 2:1 lead in the third period. Jesse Blacker of Kazakhstan quickly tied the score seconds later.

    Eventually, Yuri Mikhailis’ side won thanks to captain Roman Starchenko’s shootout goal.

    This evening Team Kazakhstan will face Finland.


