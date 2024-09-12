Kazakhstan beats Kyrgyzstan, grabs Kokpar gold at Nomad Games in Astana

Team Kazakhstan claimed a gold medal in Kokpar, defeating Team Kyrgyzstan, at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Team Kazakhstan ended up winning over Team Kyrgyzstan in the Kokpar final game in 10 minutes of extra time, after the teams drew 4-4.

Photo: Kazinform

Thus, Team Kyrgyzstan settled for silver in the Kokpar event at the 5th World Nomad Games.

Earlier Kazakhstan’s Kokpar team stunned the Russian squad 18-2 in the semifinal match at the World Nomad Games in Astana. Russia took the Kokpar bronze, after defeating Türkiye.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.