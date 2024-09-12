EN
    Kazakhstan beats Kyrgyzstan, grabs Kokpar gold at Nomad Games in Astana

    World Nomad Games
    Photo: Maksat Shagyrbayev

    Team Kazakhstan claimed a gold medal in Kokpar, defeating Team Kyrgyzstan, at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Team Kazakhstan ended up winning over Team Kyrgyzstan in the Kokpar final game in 10 minutes of extra time, after the teams drew 4-4.

    World Nomad Games
    Photo: Kazinform

    Thus, Team Kyrgyzstan settled for silver in the Kokpar event at the 5th World Nomad Games.

    World Nomad Games
    Photo: Kazinform
    World Nomad Games
    Photo: Kazinform
    World Nomad Games
    Photo: Kazinform

    Earlier Kazakhstan’s Kokpar team stunned the Russian squad 18-2 in the semifinal match at the World Nomad Games in Astana. Russia took the Kokpar bronze, after defeating Türkiye.

    To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

    Tags:
    Sport World Nomad Games
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
