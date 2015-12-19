Kazakhstan beats Poland at Euro Ice Hockey Challenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the second match of Euro Ice Hockey Challenge Kazakhstan's national team played against Poland, Sports.kz reported.

In the first period Talgat Zhailauov and Nikita Mihaylis delivered two pucks into the opponent's gates. In the second part of the game Aaron Chmelevski of Poland scored one goal. In the period Yaroslav Yevdokimov from Kazakhstan made the final goal of the match. Poland - Kazakhstan 1:3 (0: 2, 1: 0, 0: 1). December 19 Kazakhstan will play against Italy.