TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:20, 04 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan beats S Korea in 1st pre-Olympic hockey 'tune-up'

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In its first Olympic men's hockey tuneup game on Saturday, Kazakhstan beat the hosts South Korea 3-1, Kazinform reports.

    Defenseman Lee Don-ku scored the first and only goal for the hosts in the first period, to which Kazakhs responded with two goals by Yegor Petukhov, Nikita Mikhailis, and an empty-netter late in the third period by Yaroslav Yevdokimov.

    The teams will meet again at 9 pm Monday local time at Seonhak.

    Photo: icehockey.kz

    Sport Hockey PyeongChang 2018
