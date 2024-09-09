Kazakhstan beats USA in Kok boru qualifying at Nomad Games in Astana

Kazakhstan defeated the US team 18-0 in the Kok boru qualifying round at the 5th World Nomad Games held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Teams from six countries, including Kazakhstan, the U.S., Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Russia and Kyrgyzstan, are set to compete in the Kok boru competition at the ongoing World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

Previously, Kazakhstan defeated Uzbekistan in the Kokpar qualifying round 16:0.

Earlier it was reported that Yermek Kuralbay, Almat Latipbek and Daryn Otkelbay of Kazakhstan claimed three gold medals in the audaryspak (horseback wrestling) events at the Games.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital of Astana.