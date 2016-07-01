Kazakhstan became political power to reckon with, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Association of Chechen and Ingush people of Kazakhstan "Vainakh" shares the pride of the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of its election as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"This is a deserved victory of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's policy.



Now Kazakhstan can implement the proposals outlined in the Manifesto. The World. The 21st Century as a member of the UNSC.



Over 25 years of its independence Kazakhstan has followed the path of peace, unity and nuclear disarmament.



Kazakhstan has become a political power to reckon with. Membership in the UNSC will give us an additional opportunity to solve the global challenges," the association said in a statement.