Kazakhstan becomes first Central Asian country to get access to Facebook CRS

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Facebook agree to cooperate closely on harmful content related issues, with focus on child protection, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

To help the Government of Kazakhstan to keep its cyberspace safer and better, Facebook has provided Kazakhstan direct and exclusive access to Facebook’s «Content Reporting System» (CRS) which can help the government to report content that may violate Facebook’s global content policy and local laws of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia to have access to the system and already be onboarded for the direct channel to contact Facebook’s global operation teams.

Facebook’s Regional Public Policy Director, Mr. George Chen comments: «Facebook is delighted to work with the Government of Kazakhstan together, particularly in the aspect of online safety for children. To make the first step for our long-term cooperation with the government, we are delighted to provide the ‘Content Reporting System’ to the Government of Kazakhstan, which we hope can help the government to deal with harmful content in a more efficient and effective manner. The Facebook team will also continue to provide training to Kazakhstan to keep its cyberspace safe.»

The Ministry of Information and Social Development, for its part, notes with satisfaction the achieved level of bilateral cooperation with Facebook.

On October 28, the Facebook team conducted a training for the Ministry's specialists on working with the «Content Reporting System», as well as on Facebook's Content policy and Community standards. From the beginning of November, the Ministry will already start working in the System.

Both parties also agree to set up regular communications mechanism including an authorized representative from Facebook’s regional office, who will work with the Ministry closely on various policy issues.

The Ministry expresses confidence that the use of the «Content Reporting System» will increase the efficiency and overall effectiveness of the work carried out to counter the spread of illegal content on the Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Taking this opportunity, the Ministry emphasizes its commitment to the ongoing course of building a secure cyberspace and readiness to build a constructive dialogue and establish cooperation with Internet companies providing services to the people of Kazakhstan.