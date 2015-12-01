Kazakhstan becomes full-fledged WTO member - Russian media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has become the 162nd member of the World Trade Organization, and the WTO member states have welcomed its full-fledged membership, the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Economic Integration said in a press release on Monday, TASS says.

"The WTO member states welcomed the Republic of Kazakhstan accession as the 162nd full-fledged WTO member at a regular session of the World Trade Organisation General Council held in Geneva today, November 30," the press release said.

In the 2015 report presented to the session, WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo described the WTO entry talks with Kazakhstan as the most complicated in the organisation's history. "At the same time, the secretariat and the WTO member countries noted the high quality of the agreements reached as a result of Kazakhstan's WTO accession talks designed to make a serious contribution to development of the international trade system," the press release said.

"It was noted that the negotiations produced practical solutions, which ensure the observation of a balance between the implementation of conditions deriving from Kazakhstan's membership of the Eurasian Economic Union and the country's WTO commitments," the Kazakhstani ministry's press service said.

Earlier on Monday, Kazakhstani President Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his annual state of the nation address to the people that Kazakhstan's entry into the WTO was a milestone event in the republic's history.

Kazakhstan and the WTO members signed the Protocol on Kazakhstan's entry into the WTO on July 27 this year. The Kazakhstani parliament ratified the document later. Negotiations on Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO lasted for 19 years.

Source: TASS