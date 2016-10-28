Kazakhstan becomes global innovator in the sphere of inter-ethnic accord - Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova participated in the international forum of scientists and experts entitled "Nursultan Nazarbayev's model: 25 years of peace and creation" on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The event was held at the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation.



Participating in the forum were Deputy Majilis Speaker Vladimir Bozhko, Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov, Majilis deputies, government officials, figures of science and culture, statesmen, members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, scientists and experts from Russia, the EU member states, Latin America, India, China, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan.



In her opening remarks Secretary of State Abdykalikova stressed the important role President Nursultan Nazarbayev played in the development of Kazakhstani model of public consent and unity. She also noted that Kazakhstan had become one of the global innovators in the sphere of inter-ethnic accord and unity.



Participants of the forum discussed the domestic and global experience in the formation and development of models of inter-ethnic dialogue in the conditions of polyethnicity, integration processes in polyethnic society as a factor of strengthening of civil identity and consolidating role of language policy.



In conclusion, the participants adopted the address to the President of Kazakhstan supporting his policy of peace and consent as well as global initiatives on ensuring security and stability in the world.