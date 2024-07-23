Kazakhstan becomes one of world leaders in wheat harvesting

The Ministry of Agriculture has anticipated a favorable wheat yield in 2024, with an estimated 17 million tons, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The ministry's outlook is based on the current status of crops, which suggests a promising outcome. However, the potential for a successful harvest depends on the prevailing weather conditions during the remainder of the growing season and the harvesting process.

The gross wheat harvest is expected to exceed 17 million tons. The volume is sufficient to meet the domestic market demand and allow for export sales.

For comparison, the gross wheat harvest in Kazakhstan in 2022 was 16.4 million tons, while in 2023 it was slightly less at 12.1 million tons.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the global wheat harvest reached 808 million tons in 2022. At that time, Kazakhstan ranked 14th in the world in terms of wheat production, with a yield of 13.8 million tones. The top three wheat-producing countries were China (138 million tons), India (108 million tons) and Russia (104 million tons).

Photo credit: Visualcapitalist

It should be noted that between January and June 2024, the volume of gross agricultural output increased by 3.4% to 1.6 trillion tenge. Of this, 1.5 trillion tenge was accounted for by livestock production and 83 billion tenge by crop production.

The Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, stated that a favorable harvest is scheduled in 2024. The government has already addressed all matters pertaining to financial and logistical support for the sowing campaign.