    14:54, 04 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan becomes top importer of apples from Uzbekistan

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan imported 2,500 tons of apples from January through May this year from Uzbekistan, Trend.az reports.

    According to official information, during the reporting period, Kazakhstan became the leader in the import of apples from Uzbekistan.

    In general, Uzbekistan exported 4,400 tons of apples to seven countries in the first five months of this year, worth $ 1.8 million, while reducing exports by 702 tons compared to the same period in 2022.

    Furthermore, Kazakhstan (2,500 tons), Russia (764 tons), and Turkmenistan (649 tons) are among the leading countries in the purchase of apples from Uzbekistan.

    The export of apples from Uzbekistan brings significant economic benefits to the country, contributes to the development of the agricultural sector and the creation of jobs in rural areas.


