Kazakhstan becomes top trade partner of Xinjiang in Q1 2024

The Republic of Kazakhstan has become the top trade partner of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region following the first quarter of 2024m Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the Urumqi customs, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region traded with 193 countries and regions of the world in the first quarter of this year. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan topped the list of trade partners of Xinjiang, with the value of imports and exports rising 58% and 1.9%, respectively, year-on-year. Kazakhstan accounted for 40.5% and Kyrgyzstan for 22% of the total value of imports and exports of Xinjiang, Tianshannet cites the statistics of the Urumqi customs.

The trade turnover of Xinjiang with the member countries of the Belt and Road initiative rose 41.7%, making up 91.9% of the total foreign trade of the region.

Xinjiang saw a 42.7% increase in its foreign trade in the first three months of 2024 to up to 93.63 billion yuan (around $13.2bn).

According to the General Administration of Customs of China, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region hit 20.3 billion US dollars, rising by 63%, in 2023.

In general, Kazakhstan and China traded goods for 41 billion US dollars, a 30% rise, last year.