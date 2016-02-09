Kazakhstan began delivery of LADA cars to Turkmenistan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - LADA cars are officially exported to Turkmenistan from Kazakhstan. The first lot of cars was sent by "BIPEK AUTO - ASIA AVTO" group of companies.

As was earlier informed, in October 2015, the company of Kazakhstan signed an agreement with "AVTOVAZ" JSC on joint activity on the markets of Central Asian countries. Thus, the Kazakhstani company has the right to distribute, retail and maintain cars after sales on the markets of Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.

"Last year we came up to an agreement with our partner "AVTOVAZ" JSC regarding development of the markets of the Central Asian region and Mongolia. Presently, the first lot of cars has been delivered to Turkmenistan. This was the first step. In regard to the volume of these cars deliveries to the mentioned countries, they directly depend on implementation of the largest project in Ust-Kamenogorsk - "ASIA AVTO Kazakhstan" JSC. The products of our future plant will be the new models of LADA cars. We plan to export over one half of produced cars to neighboring counties," Head of "BIPEK AVTO-ASIA AVTO" group of componies Anatoly Balushkin told.