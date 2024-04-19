Kazakhstan begins building water reservoirs

The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry revealed plans to build 20 new water reservoirs in 10 regions and reconstruct 15 reservoirs under the water resources management development concept for 2024-2030, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Construction works have begun, the Ministry said in a statement.

One water reservoir has been built so far in Kazakhstan. The construction of five more will start this year.

The construction of 20 new water reservoirs will increase irrigated lands by 250,000 hectares and reduce flood threats at 70 settlements with a population of 137,000 people. Reconstruction of 15 reservoirs will reduce the risk of flooding at 64 settlements with a population of 70,000 people and improve water supplies on 74,000 hectares of irrigated lands.