Kazakhstan, Belarus agree to cooperate in space sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The meeting of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Kobyakov in Astana on Sunday resulted in singing of a number of bilateral agreements, Kazinform reports.

For instance, the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Belarus signed the cooperation agreement in the sphere of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.











Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan Ayan Yerenov and Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce Vladimir Ulakhovich inked the cooperation agreement between the chambers as well.











