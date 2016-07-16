EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:52, 16 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-Belarus bilateral coop discussed in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Vice Premier of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting in the Ukimet Uyi on Friday for discussing bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus.

    The meeting focused on mutual trade, industrial cooperation, cooperation in space industry, agriculture, humanitarian, Kazinform learnt from pm.kz. 

    The meeting discussed also the course of preparation for the next session of the Kazakh-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission scheduled for July 21-22 in Gomel. 

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Belarus Diplomacy Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!