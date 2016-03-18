Kazakhstan, Belarus ink protocol amending double taxation avoidance agr’t

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - March 16, 2016 Belarus and Kazakhstan signed a Protocol amending the Agreement for the avoidance of double taxation.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, March 16 the current year Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yergali Bulegenov and Minister for Taxes and Duties of Belarus Sergei Nalivaiko signed the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on amendments and additions to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and property dated April 11, 1997.

Y. Bulegenov noted that the protocol aims to further effective cooperation of tax authorities of Kazakhstan and Belarus.

