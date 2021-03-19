EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:55, 19 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Belarus keen on stepping up cultural dialogue

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev has held a meeting with Belarusian Culture Anatoly Markevich, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Belarus.

    The sides expressed satisfaction with the level and dynamics of development of Kazakh-Belarus strategic cooperation, including in the cultural and humanitarian sector.

    The two highly praised the political and social and economic changes undergoing in Kazakhstan aimed at the progress based on social renewal in all spheres of social life and brining about changes for the benefit of people.

    The meeting discussed the implementation of the tasks given by the Heads of State of Kazakhstan and Belarus following the official visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Kazakhstan in October 2019, which ended up with the signing of the six bilateral documents aimed at further strengthening the cooperation between the States. The issues of holding the National Days of Culture in Nur-Sultan and Minsk this year were under consideration.

    The Kazakh Ambassador briefed the Belarus Culture Minister on the work being held by the Embassy in the cultural and humanitarian sphere on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Belarus New Industrialization: program under president
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!