Kazakhstan, Belarus presidents discuss key issues of bilateral coop

ISTANBUL-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting in Istanbul with the President of the Republic of Belarus, the observer of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Alexander Lukashenko, the press service of Akorda reported.

During the conversation the two leaders have discussed key issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as further strengthening of partnership the Eurasian Economic Union member-states.



Nursultan Nazarbayev and Alexander Lukashenko also considered topical issues of the international agenda and the basic steps to ensure global security.