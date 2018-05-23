EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:07, 23 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Belarus sign MoU in peaceful uses of nuclear energy

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, BelTA learned from the press service of the Energy Ministry.

    The document was signed by Belarus Deputy Energy Minister Mikhail Mikhadyuk and Kazakhstan Deputy Energy Minister Bakytzhan Dzhaksaliyev. The memorandum provides for bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation. The parties shall exchange experience in the development of normative legal acts and normative technical documentation for the construction of a nuclear power plant, nuclear energy program. The memorandum envisages cooperation in improving the level of safety of nuclear energy facilities, physical protection of these facilities and nuclear materials and sources of ionizing radiation, control and accounting of nuclear materials, sources of ionizing radiation and radioactive waste, control and monitoring of radioactive emissions.

    The parties will conduct research in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The document provides for the assistance in the training and skill development of Kazakhstan experts in nuclear energy in Belarus.

    The memorandum was signed during the visit of the delegation of Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry to Belarus on 23-25 May.

     

     

    Tags:
    Belarus Energy Foreign policy Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!