Kazakhstan, Belarus to co-produce cartridges for office

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Belarusian businessmen will jointly produce cartridges for office equipment in Belarus, which can be exported to European countries, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov said during the press conference dedicated to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's address on redistribution of powers between branches of government and the Address to the Nation "Third modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness", BelTA has learned.

When asked about joint projects with Belarus, Yergali Bulegenov said that there are not many of them at the moment. He pointed out that major joint projects between the two countries are generally carried out in Kazakhstan. According to Yergali Bulegenov, 90% of the bilateral goods turnover is Belarusian export to Kazakhstan and only 10% is Kazakhstan export to Belarus. “This is due to the fact that the Belarusian market is saturated, the number of manufacturers are many. At the same time the Kazakhstan market is huge,” the Ambassador clarified.

Ambassador Yergali Bulegenov mentioned the work of BTA Bank among successful projects. “The Bank has been functioning here since 2005. Despite the crises it has been doing well, reporting profit, expanding the scope of services. It has offices in all Belarusian regional centers,” he said. BTA Bank includes head office in Minsk, 4 regional banking services centers in Brest, Mogilev, Vitebsk, Gomel and two additional offices in the capital city. The main focus is on small and medium business segment, private clients, and also export-import transactions between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador expressed the hope that as the Eurasian Economic Union grows stronger, the Belarusian-Kazakh will be gaining momentum too. The Ambassador did not rule out that Kazakh business may expand its presence in Belarus in the future. .by.