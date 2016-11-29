Kazakhstan, Belarus to enhance cooperation in 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan will enhance cooperation in 2017, BelTA learned from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov before the round table Role of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Formation of the Statehood of Kazakhstan in Minsk on 29 November.

"Against the backdrop of the global crisis and in spite of it our countries understand each other and have good plans. Next year we expect that Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit Belarus. We hope to prepare a number of joint bilateral agreements, including in space exploration; there will be breakthrough projects in mechanical engineering and other industries. We are currently working on them," Ambassador Yergali Bulegenov stressed and added that friendly relations between the heads of state give an impetus to the development of cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan.



Joint projects in a number of fields are in progress. For example, the joint industrial park of agricultural and municipal equipment adapted to the Kazakhstani conditions has been built for two years in Kokshetau. "I think that the first results will be seen next year. Besides, there are assembly plants of many Belarusian industrial giants in Kazakhstan. But today the main objectives are to advance from simple assembly to joint projects, to use the potential of Belarus and Kazakhstan more efficiently, to design new products and to export them to third countries," the Ambassador remarked.



Ambassador Yergali Bulegenov said that Kazakhstani enterprises are branching out into the market of Belarus. "For example, in the near future we will launch a joint enterprise to manufacture cartridges with the participation of the company from Almaty for the EEU and European markets," he said.



Regional cooperation is increasingly vibrant. "The delegation of Gomel Oblast visited Pavlodar Region in November. They took part in the investment forum and held talks with the representatives of the regional administration. There are plans to elaborate joint projects, the delegation of Pavlodar Region is expected to pay a return visit," the Ambassador said.



Speaking about the topic of the round table, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan reminded that the Day of the First President will be marked in Kazakhstan on 1 December. "In the run-up to this important event we decided to hold an international round table. Partaking in it are the representatives of various states, the Belarusian parliament, the society, and the diplomatic corps. The topic is the role of the first president in the development of Kazakhstan's statehood," he explained.



The round table is organized by the embassy of Kazakhstan in Belarus and the Belarus President's Library. The event also includes the exposition of books about the history of Kazakhstan's statehood, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.