Kazakhstan, Belarus to produce film about Kazakh partisan Adi Sharipov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A movie will narrate about actions of a guerrilla group during the Second World War. The action took place on the territory of Belarus, said Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Muhamediuly on the sidelines of the 10th Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia of the CIS.

"Within the forum we have concluded a number of important agreements. For example, in 2016 our country and Belarus plan to produce a feature film about Adi Sharipov, partisan of the WWII and a great figure of Kazakhstan. The plot of the movie will feature difficult times of the Great Patriotic War," said A.Muhamediuly Member of the Great Patriotic War, scientist, writer and public figure Adi Sharipov was born in December 19, 1912 (1912-1993) in the village of Marinovka, East Kazakhstan region. In February 1940 he was drafted into the Soviet army. His first fight took place near Grodno city in June 22, 1941. He commanded a mortar platoon of the 1st battalion, 184th infantry regiment, and the 56th division. Later, Sharipov organized a guerrilla unit. Adi Sharipov headed subversive groups which blasted Nazi trains with tanks, ammunition and soldiers. After the liberation of Belarus from Nazi occupation he was sent to Kazakhstan, where served as deputy Minister, and then - Minister of Education of the Kazakh SSR. Over the years Adi Sharipov worked as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kazakh SSR, and first secretary of the Writers' Union of Kazakhstan. For eight years he chaired the Institute of Literature and Art named after Mukhtar Auezov. He wrote novels "Daughter of the steppes", "The secret friend", a story "The guerrilla's daughter", "Fire in the forest", "Stars behind bars" and others. Moreover, Adi Sharipov authored monographs and articles on literature and pedagogy. Belarusians still remember Adi Sharipov as a formidable and elusive guerrilla commander known as Sasha-Kazakh.