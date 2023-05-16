Kazakhstan, Belgium keen to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev had a meeting with a delegation of Belgian parliamentarians led by Chairman of the Belgium-Kazakhstan Friendship Group Tim Vandenput, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Senate.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of further strengthening of bilateral cooperation and inter-parliamentary interaction.

Greeting the Belgian MPs in the Kazakh capital, Speaker Ashimbayev noted that Belgium is an important political and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. He continued by stressing the importance of strengthening of interaction at the inter-parliamentary level, including within the framework of the international organizations.

«We are keen to develop the inter-parliamentary relations as the friendship groups successfully operate at the parliaments of the two countries. They represent an important mechanism in the development of our cooperation. Kazakhstani MPs are also interested in cooperating with their Belgian colleagues at the platforms of the OSCE PA and Inter-Parliamentary Union,» Ashimbayev said.

The Kazakh Senate Speaker also filled in the Belgian delegation on the reforms implemented in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Head of State. In addition, the sides also touched upon the international and regional agenda.

For his part, Tim Vandenput noted the effectiveness of the political transformation taking place in Kazakhstan as well as Kazakhstan’s cooperation with international organizations. He expressed Belgium’s interest in the development of investment and transport and logistic projects as well as strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.