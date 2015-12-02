EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:06, 02 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan-Benelux countries readmission agreement ratified

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Benelux countries (The Kingdom of Belgium, The Great Duchy of Luxembourg and The Kingdom of the Netherlands) on readmission of persons and the Protocol of implementation of the Agreement on readmission of persons between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Benelux countries (The Kingdom of Belgium, The Great Duchy of Luxembourg and The Kingdom of the Netherlands)."

    The text of the Law will be published in printed media, Akorda press service says.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan Law and justice News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!