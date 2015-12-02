Kazakhstan-Benelux countries readmission agreement ratified

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Benelux countries (The Kingdom of Belgium, The Great Duchy of Luxembourg and The Kingdom of the Netherlands) on readmission of persons and the Protocol of implementation of the Agreement on readmission of persons between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Benelux countries (The Kingdom of Belgium, The Great Duchy of Luxembourg and The Kingdom of the Netherlands)."

