Kazakhstan best in mogul at Freestyle Skiing Russian Cup Stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Sergei Romanov was the best in mogul at the FIS Freestyle Skiing Russian Cup Stage held in Krasnoyarsk, Olympic.kz reports.

Romanov grabbed gold scoring 74.74 points in mogul skiing. Russia's Andrei Uglovsky and Mikhail Aleynikov took the second and third places respectively.



It is noteworthy, the tournament took place on the eve of the Winter Universiade 2019 in Krasnoyarsk.