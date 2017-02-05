Kazakhstan biathlon team won silver in mixed relay

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In the dramatic struggle Kazakhstan's biathlonists have conceded "gold" to Russians, Kazinform reports.

Today in the ski and biathlon complex Alatau there have taken place mixed relay competitions in biathlon. Kazakhstanis Galina Vishnevskaya, Darya Usanova, Vasily Podkorytov and Anton Pantov were in the race. The first place was won by Russians. Kazakhstan athletes are the second. The third place was taken by the team of Ukraine.

Kazakhstan now has got 10 golds, 3 silvers and 9 bronze medals.