    12:14, 20 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan bids farewell to outgoing Ambassador of Finland
    Photo credit: press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of teh Republic of Kazakhstan

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Republic of Finland Soili Mäkeläinen-Buhanist on the occasion of the conclusion of her diplomatic mission in the country, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Welcoming dynamic bilateral contacts and productive work of the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, the parties expressed mutual aspiration to further strengthening Kazakh-Finnish partnership.

    Deputy Minister stressed the importance of promoting business contacts, broadening the legal framework of relations, as well as maintaining close dialogue on multilateral issues, including the European Union and the OSCE, taking into account Suomi’s upcoming Chairmanship in the OSCE and the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act next year.

    In conclusion, Roman Vassilenko thanked Ambassador Mäkeläinen-Buhanist for the constructive interaction and significant contribution to strengthening friendly ties between Kazakhstan and Finland, wishing every success in her further career. The work of Soili Mäkeläinen-Buhanist in Kazakhstan was greatly commended and she was presented with a letter of appreciation of Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu.

    Kazakhstan-Finland Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and EU
