    14:31, 16 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan bids to host UEFA Euro U-19

    Photo: kff.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan formally bids to host the UEFA Under-19 Championship in 2026-2027, Kazinform reports via the National Football Federation.

    «We have submitted a bid to host the UEFA Under-19 Championship in 2026-2027 and proposed to organize the tournament in two cities – Almaty and Shymkent. We expect the reply in September,» President of the Federation Adlet Barmenkulov said.

    In 2022, Kazakhstan’s Almaty hosted the UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship qualification.



