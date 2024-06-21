Kazakhstan bids to host UEFA U-19 Futsal EURO final

Kazakhstan’s Football Federation and Futsal Association made a bid to host the final round of the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship, Kazinform News Agency cites he press service of the Kazakhstan Football Federation

The host of the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship is to be locked in at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting this September.

In case Kazakhstan wins the bid, it plans to hold matches in its capital Astana, with the country’s team qualified for the final as a host.

The 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship is set to kick off in September.