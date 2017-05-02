EN
    20:49, 02 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan blocks 61 websites linked to drugs sale

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first quarter of 2017, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has identified 94 internet resources linked to illegal drug trafficking, Kazinform learnt from the MIA Official Spokesperson Almas Sadubayev.

    According to him, six out of these websites were registered in Kazakhstan and 89 were in the territories of other countries. In general, 61 websites have been blocked with the assistance of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

    “Out of all the internet resources, 84 ones contained information on sale of synthetic drug substances,” Almas Sadubayev explained.

     

     

