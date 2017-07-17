Kazakhstan boasts big haul at Asian Karate-do Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan hauled almost 30 medals at the Asian Youth and Cadet Karate-Do Championships that wrapped up in Astana.

Kazakh karate-do practitioners collected 8 gold, 6 silver and 13 bronze medals. Sofiya Galimzyanova (54kg), Assel Kanai (59kg), Sofiya Berultseva (59kg), Dulat Mamyr (70kg), Nurtles Tynysbek (76kg) and Moldir Zhanbyrbai became Asian champions in their weight categories.



Andrei Aktauov from Aktobe who is likely to represent Kazakhstan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics defeated an Iranian athlete in the Men's 55kg final.



Two of the most decorated karate practitioners in Kazakhstan Rinat Sagyndykov and Daniyar Yuldashev lost to a Saudi and a Japanese athletes in their respective finals and both settled for silver.



Iranian karate-do practitioners topped the overall medal tally by winning 19 gold medals. Coming in second was Japan with 16 gold medals. Kazakhstan was ranked 3rd with 8 gold medals.



As a reminder, the International Olympic Committee included karate-do into the program of the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2016.