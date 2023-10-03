EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:55, 03 October 2023

    Kazakhstan boasts highest IVAO flight safety level in CIS space

    flight
    Photo: Kazinform

    According to Talgat Lastaev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Transport Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan’s IVAO flight safety level stands at 82% - the highest among the CIS countries as well as some Western European countries such as Spain, Czechia, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    The aim is to bring the figure to 90% following the next audit, said the Civil Aviation Committee Chairman.

    He went on to say that there is a large number of foreign pilots at Air Astana airline.

    In general, over 20 thousand people work in the sector. There are around 90-100 foreign pilots at Air Astana airline. Their number is being reduced year by year. There are a number of programs of training domestic pilots… Each year, the number of domestic specialists increases, said Lastaev.

