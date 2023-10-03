Kazakhstan boasts highest IVAO flight safety level in CIS space
According to Talgat Lastaev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Transport Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan’s IVAO flight safety level stands at 82% - the highest among the CIS countries as well as some Western European countries such as Spain, Czechia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The aim is to bring the figure to 90% following the next audit, said the Civil Aviation Committee Chairman.
He went on to say that there is a large number of foreign pilots at Air Astana airline.
In general, over 20 thousand people work in the sector. There are around 90-100 foreign pilots at Air Astana airline. Their number is being reduced year by year. There are a number of programs of training domestic pilots… Each year, the number of domestic specialists increases, said Lastaev.