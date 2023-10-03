Kazakhstan boasts highest IVAO flight safety level in CIS space

According to Talgat Lastaev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Transport Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan’s IVAO flight safety level stands at 82% - the highest among the CIS countries as well as some Western European countries such as Spain, Czechia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The aim is to bring the figure to 90% following the next audit, said the Civil Aviation Committee Chairman.

He went on to say that there is a large number of foreign pilots at Air Astana airline.