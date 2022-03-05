Kazakhstan boasts progress in women's promotion - Aida Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan boasts some progress in promoting women in all spheres of activity, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva said during the round table at the Foreign Affairs Ministry themed «Women, peace, and security,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We are all here and discuss the issue of peace and security. Holistic and serious dialogue on this subject is required more than ever before. Today's world's circumstance is characterized by growing confrontation and instability. Negative consequences and disintegration jeopardize the entire regions and cause destabilization and global threat,» said Balayeva.

She went on to note that in this regard the 2010 UN Security Council Resolution «Women, peace, and security, takes on particular significance.

»This resolution as well as eight successive ones contributed to the recognition of gender changes in relation to war and peace and the important role women play in preventing and resolving conflicts. It also claims the right of women to greater participation in peaceful negotiations, building of peace, humanitarian response, and post-conflict recovery. Everyone knows that it is impossible to achieve sustainable peace without women's security and equality. Kazakhstan has reached some progress in adopting effective, institutional measures to promote women in all spheres of activity of the State and protecting women and girls from violence,« added Balayeva.

First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration pointed out that according to the decree of the Kazakh President the concept of family and gender policy of Kazakhstan until 2030 covering all issues and being constantly improved and updated was approved.

The event was attended by the heads of government bodies, members of the National Commission on Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President, reps of foreign diplomatic missions, and others.



