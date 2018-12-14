EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 14 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan boosts meat production

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Reaching 247,882 tons in January-November 2018, meat production in Kazakhstan has increased by 8.9 percent year-on-year, Kazinform has learned from the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

    During the period under consideration, 476,284 tons of milk (an 8-percent increase YOY), 3,692,140 tons of flour (+2.7 pct), 223,916 tons of sugar (-31 pct), 75,028 tons of groats (+ 17.8 pct) was produced in the country.

    Tags:
    Economy Statistics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!