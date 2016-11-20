EN
    17:49, 20 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan Boxing Championships kicked off in Pavlodar

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Boxing Championships has kicked off in Pavlodar on Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As the press service of the National Boxing Federation says, today there will be held four fights in 56kg, six fights in 60kg, three fights in 69kg, six fights in 75kg and one bout in 91kg weight divisions.

    Semifinal and final rounds  are scheduled for November 26-27.

    Chief coach of the national team Myrzagali Aitzhanov thoroughly follows the fights to select the best athletes for replacing those who quitted from the team. 

